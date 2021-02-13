One may be interested to know what a 45-gallon barrel of oil is made into. Only 40% is made into petroleum products. Lubricants and fuel. The rest is made into plastic, fertilizer products and, in an exceedingly small amount, some medication. Even if one owns an electric auto it still has be lubricated. Most machinery must be lubricated. Any auto today has a vast amount of plastic in it.
Look around and see how many products use plastic, rayon, etcetera. So, when manufacturers have no synthetics, just what will they use? Or the farmers have no fertilizer. Even if we still have some oil, the cost will skyrocket for any product. The price of fuel is starting to go up at this moment, also fertilizer. If one is a farmer currently, they are getting very afraid. Food prices will go up, and on down the line. Home heating will rise. One should look at what a barrel of oil is made into. Just Google it. Easy peasy.
One last thing: If two masks are good, why not five or 10? The anointed Dr. Fauci told us all at one time masks were not necessary. Also, if one had coronavirus and had the antibodies or was vaccinated, why would one have to wear a mask?
Roesch Kishpaugh
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.