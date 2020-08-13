If you have been taking Omeprazole for a long time, like myself, then you should talk to your doctor or pharmacist about it. What was promised to be a miracle drug has now shown a lot of harmful affects if taken long term. Many doctors won't even mention this — some don't even know.
As always, I try to be my own advocate. I have learned that after being diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2016. I discovered things on my own, such as alternative sources of information, that really helped me. After reading so many online sites and a number of YouTube videos on acid reflux, I found that long-term use of Omeprazole can cause serious harm to kidneys, liver, lungs, heart, and even respiration.
One video in particular was given by Dr. Chris Smith of the Southern Reflux Clinic in Georgia. It's nice to find a genuine expert who deals with reflux every day. He stated there were four recent in-depth studies in several countries that showed how widespread the problems are with Omeprazole.
Dr. Smith says it is critical to stop taking this drug because it was never intended to be taken for more than a few weeks. He also warned not to stop taking it "cold turkey," as it would rebel and cause painful stomach problems for a while. It is like breaking any other addiction your body has gotten used to. It might be this drug does too good a job of neutralizing stomach acid because the body needs this acid to break down food.
Dr. Smith says about 40% of those taking Omeprazole never should have taken it to begin with. He suggests a patient can take it every other day until the body gets used to being without it. There are also a number of alternatives a person can switch to. We know now that acid reflux is a complicated disease that means much more than simply "heartburn."
There is a new wonderful procedure available now called LINX. It is an ingenious device made up of a string of magnetic beads that is placed around the esophagus in a relatively simple 40-minute outpatient procedure. The magnetic attraction is soft enough to allow food to pass down but strong enough to stop acid from coming up. I read lots of comments by both gastroenterologists and patients who are very pleased with the results of this procedure. Many patients claim it changed their lives.
Unfortunately, our local gastric doctor does not offer this procedure, but many in the Portland/Seattle area do (including OHSU).
David Burns
Pendleton
