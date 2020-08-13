If you have been taking Omeprazole for a long time, like myself, then you should talk to your  doctor or pharmacist about it. What was promised to be a miracle drug has now shown a lot of  harmful affects if taken long term. Many doctors won't even mention this — some don't even  know.

As always, I try to be my own advocate. I have learned that after being diagnosed with  a rare cancer in 2016. I discovered things on my own, such as alternative sources of  information, that really helped me. After reading so many online sites and a number of  YouTube videos on acid reflux, I found that long-term use of Omeprazole can cause serious  harm to kidneys, liver, lungs, heart, and even respiration.

One video in particular was given by  Dr. Chris Smith of the Southern Reflux Clinic in Georgia. It's nice to find a genuine expert who  deals with reflux every day. He stated there were four recent in-depth studies in several countries  that showed how widespread the problems are with Omeprazole.

Dr. Smith says it is critical to stop taking this drug because it was never intended to be taken for  more than a few weeks. He also warned not to stop taking it "cold turkey," as it would rebel and  cause painful stomach problems for a while. It is like breaking any other addiction your body  has gotten used to. It might be this drug does too good a job of neutralizing stomach acid because  the body needs this acid to break down food.

Dr. Smith says about 40% of those taking  Omeprazole never should have taken it to begin with. He suggests a patient can take it  every other day until the body gets used to being without it. There are also a number of  alternatives a person can switch to. We know now that acid reflux is a complicated disease that  means much more than simply "heartburn."

There is a new wonderful procedure available now called LINX. It is an ingenious device  made up of a string of magnetic beads that is placed around the esophagus in a relatively  simple 40-minute outpatient procedure. The magnetic attraction is soft enough to allow food  to pass down but strong enough to stop acid from coming up. I read lots of comments by both  gastroenterologists and patients who are very pleased with the results of this procedure. Many  patients claim it changed their lives.

Unfortunately, our local gastric doctor does not offer this  procedure, but many in the Portland/Seattle area do (including OHSU).

David Burns

Pendleton

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.