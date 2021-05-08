As a candidate for the Blue Mountain Community College Board of Trustees, I participated in a candidate forum sponsored by the BMCC Faculty Association. Carrie Sampson-Samuels is also a candidate and likewise participated.
I listened to her responses to various questions and have rarely been so impressed at the grasp of the issues and ability to articulate personal perspectives and positions as in her presentation. I hope my strong endorsement will not negatively impact her candidacy.
The college will be well served by her unique skills, talents, abilities and perspectives.
Kim B. Puzey
Hermiston
