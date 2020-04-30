I am the resident at the corner of Airport and Ott roads. I am taking an exception to the comment by Commissioner Bill Elfering in the East Oregonian (“Disputed land,” Saturday, April 25).
Mr. Elfering stated that all concerned residents were contacted to discuss the Airport/Ott road construction. I did attend the general meeting held at EOTEC but did not have any further contact from anyone. I don’t consider that meeting a contact.
On April 17, the head of the project crew from Tapani Inc. contacted me and asked if anyone had shown me where the road revision was to take place. This was the first time I was contacted. According to his diagram, I will be for sure losing three very mature producing apple trees and a large old producing grape vine.
There will be an attempt to relocate two very mature lilac bushes from the beginning of my driveway. There is also a possibility that I may lose two more mature apple trees if they cannot withstand the excavation around them. In addition, lawn sprinklers will either be moved or capped.
I knew from the general meeting my property would probably be impacted by the revision, but not to the extent that it will be. It is very frustrating to learn of this decision without earlier knowledge. That is why I disagree with Mr. Elfering’s comment.
Geraldine Jordan
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.