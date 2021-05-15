Why do we have only a one ruling party in Oregon?
Republican Sens. Findley, Hansell and Anderson created SB 865, which prohibits a person from simultaneously serving as a holder of state office and as an officer of the state central committee of a political party. It establishes a fine of up to $250 per day for a violation. It declares an emergency, effective on passage. A bill for an act relating to positions outside of government simultaneously held by public officials; creating new provisions; amending ORS 244.350; and declaring an emergency.
This was to specifically target Sens. Linthicum and Heard and fine them $250 per day as long as they were party officials as a way to punish them for taking over a leadership role in our fractured Republican party and walking out on SB554, a "lock up your firearms" bill. I am surprised that they would support and sponsor a bill that does nothing to protect the public from an out-of-control majority party and then, to make matters worse, declare it an emergency.
If we cannot challenge the majority rulemakers, why not declare Oregon a Democrat-only state? Take the last opportunity away from the only remaining method of resistance of a tyrannical majority legislature and what do we have left but a one-party ruling state.
This overused, inappropriate and unintended use of the emergency clause is no more than creating a dictatorship government and is an insult to the voters.
When is the last time you voted on anything of consequence in Oregon?
Rich Weaver
Milton-Freewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.