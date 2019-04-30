After watching and listening to the liberals pushing how great "The Mueller Russian Collusion Illusion" was going to be and how it would end with President Trump being impeached and sent to prison, I truly didn't believe they could get any worse trying to destroy this great country. Boy was I wrong!
The liberal whiners just cant get over Hillary not being crowned queen of the country. The non-stop, made-for-TV comedy hearings are entertaining, but truthfully getting quite boring, to say the least. Now the attacks of the left haven't run out of failed attempts to "get Trump" so they are on a new course in some states. In the newest attempt to remove President Trump in Washington state, and most likely Oregon will follow, the liberal socialists have passed, in the state Senate of Washington, a law that requires President Trump to turn over his "personal tax records," and if he doesn't do it, they can keep his name off the state ballots — requiring anyone wanting to vote for Trump in 2020 be required to write his name in on the ballot. It will require his name written correctly, and exactly, as it is on his birth certificate or the vote will not count.
To anyone believing in a "free America" over these corrupt tactics, it is time to demand an open and honest election system and required the following of the law. The liberal push toward socialism has to be stopped.
John Harvey
Stanfield
