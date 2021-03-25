Certain expectations exist in representative democracies. Chief among these is that elected legislators attend floor sessions of the chamber to which they were elected, and attend meetings and conduct the business of committees to which they have been assigned. Representative democracy is undermined by legislators who fail to fulfill the duties for which they were elected and swore to undertake.
Regrettably, Oregon Republicans have fallen prey to the anti-democratic behaviors of Republicans across the nation who are now committed to exerting raw power whenever possible. They’re suppressing the votes of Americans if it’s suspected those votes might benefit other candidates. Is there any reason to think that the Republicans Party of Oregon is different after:
• passing a resolution claiming the obvious falsehood that the Jan. 6 insurrection of Trump cult followers was a false flag operation,
• electing as party chair an individual who joined the Bundy gang of armed hooligan insurrectionists occupying the Malheur Wildlife refuge a few years ago,
• childishly demanding bills are read in full,
• regularly walking out of Oregon Capitol committee meetings and chamber discussions.
Seemingly, Oregon Republicans lack any commitment to representative democracy and remain committed to exerting the tyranny of the minority.
Alan Journet
Jacksonville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.