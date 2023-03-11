"Bourbangate" is not a reminder that the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission is not needed. It is a reminder that the editorial staff of the East Oregonian has failed in sensible reasoning to support the demise of the OLCC.
After all the editorial states "the scandal isn't especially relevant in the widest sense." The adoption of a view that is counter to the majority of Oregonians. A majority that realizes that there is arrogance and scandal in state agencies yet it does not mean that an agency should be abolished.
Flawed premise to suggest it be so for the OLCC and not the many other state agencies that have had and will have similar experiences. The editorial implies that private entities that might otherwise handle liquor in the state if the OLCC is not around won't be involved in arrogance and scandal.
Not true, as in a deep dive into the competition of liquor companies in uncontrolled states shenanigans can be found that make OLCC debacle pale in comparison.
Private and governmental organizations are not free from corruption.
The editorial continues to express a view to abandon the OLCC and push one more increase in cost on to the consumers of Oregon. Facts show that the price of controlled booze in Oregon is significantly lower with the OLCC in place than elsewhere. Just look to Washington state to see this fact.
The view of the bourbangate is narrow and is based on faulty premise and bad economics.
Keep the OLCC. It is good for Oregon.
Carl Culham
Athena
