"Bourbangate" is not a reminder that the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission is not needed. It is a reminder that the editorial staff of the East Oregonian has failed in sensible reasoning to support the demise of the OLCC.

After all the editorial states "the scandal isn't especially relevant in the widest sense." The adoption of a view that is counter to the majority of Oregonians. A majority that realizes that there is arrogance and scandal in state agencies yet it does not mean that an agency should be abolished.

