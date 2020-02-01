Oregon’s proposed carbon tax (Legislative Concept 19) builds on an earlier version of the cap-and-trade legislation known as the Clean Energy Jobs bill that lawmakers considered but failed to pass during 2019 session.
Oregonians emit less than one-sixth of 1 percent (0.14%) of global carbon. Oregon Department of Environmental Quality Director Richard Whitman testified in a Legislature committee meeting that “Oregon’s portion of global carbon emissions is miniscule.” Dr. Philip Mote, director of Oregon Climate Change Research, also testified in this meeting “if Oregon were to reduce its carbon emissions to zero, the impact on global emissions would be zero.”
Why are the Democratic Oregon legislators voting to kill Oregon jobs, increase fuel costs and taxes that will impact hard-working families for generations by implementing their tax-and-trade scheme, which will do absolutely nothing to reduce the global carbon problem?
Asia is the largest contributor to global carbon emissions.
This is just another example of pushing forth their agenda strictly for political gain, at the expense of those who can least afford it. The “Clean Energy Jobs Bill” is truly a misnomer.
Milon G. Whittier
Lyons
