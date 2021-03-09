Our family has lived in and loved Baker Valley since we settled here after World War II. My mom and dad built our family home, raised cattle and worked to support the community here. This wild and verdant country and the rivers that sustain it are what we have loved most about this place.
I was happy to join thousands of Oregonians in nominating local rivers for protection under Wyden’s proposed “River Democracy Act.” I know many friends and neighbors who did the same.
I understand concerns regarding new public lands protections but the facts don’t support the most common fears. Read the bill, and you will find that Senator Wyden’s visionary proposal does not affect private property rights, reduce access or stop grazing, logging or mining.
The bill does recognize the extraordinary value of our wild, life giving rivers which are also our most valuable long-term resource. Like all groundbreaking proposals, successful implementation requires thoughtful planning and local engagement throughout the process.
I urge you to stay tuned and stay involved. Protecting this resource is not a land grab, rather it is passing on to future generations what was passed on to us. It preserves what makes our part of the world so special. I can think of no better way to honor the legacy of those who have gone before us and ensure a vibrant future for those who will follow us.
Robin Coen
Baker City
