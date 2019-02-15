Oregonians should be upset by the Jan. 31 ruling by the Oregon Supreme Court. The court unanimously voted to overturn Ballot Measure 57 of 2008 that was intended to increase the sentences for repeat offenders of property crimes in Oregon. This measure was passed by the people — not the Legislature — after gaining the proper number of signatures. That required the measure to be placed on the ballot, and it passed by a huge majority of Oregon voters.
Sadly, the extremely liberal court has defied the people with some fancy legal — but unethical — footwork, twisting the requirement of a 2/3 vote into one just needing a simple majority. The ACLU was, as expected, quick to jump to the defense of this ruling which would reduce sentences from 18 months to only 13.
I guess it isn't enough to champion illegal criminal aliens in Oregon and provide them safe haven in our sanctuary state. Now our supreme court adds insult to injury by reducing sentences for repeat felony property offenders. I think many voters — at least here in Eastern Oregon — would rather pay a little more to incarcerate these criminals for the full extent of their sentence than release them early so they can offend yet again. I am sure the property criminals are dance in the streets of Oregon.
David Burns
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.