People with disabilities have the right to live, work and enjoy our communities like everyone else. No one should be excluded from our world just because they experience a disability. Yet, most of our schools, workplaces, sidewalks, and shops were built with only people without disabilities in mind. Nearly 30 years ago, a groundbreaking federal civil rights law for people with disabilities — the Americans with Disabilities Act — brought hope of profound change.
As your article shows, turning the promise of that law into reality is something Oregonians with disabilities fight for every single day.
Our organization helps the roughly 950,000 Oregonians who experience disability have the opportunity to pursue their dreams. All parts of our communities should be open to everyone — from the the classrooms that our children learn in and the workplaces where we earn a living to the streets that we cross. Our organization also helps promote financial independence and empowerment of people with disabilities who would like to work, but need information about how work will impact their disability benefits.
Lifting decades-old barriers that are relics from a time when we didn't plan to create communities that included people with disabilities is an urgent undertaking. The health and well-being of Oregonians with disabilities depends on it. But the benefits will be felt by all Oregonians. Everyone's lives are richer when all of us feel like we truly belong.
Jake Cornett, executive director
Disability Rights Oregon
Portland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.