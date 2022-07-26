This letter is directed to every veteran in the Oregon's 2nd Congressional District because our wonderful representative, Cliff Bentz, voted against allowing 56,000 veterans who are victims of the burn pits in the Middle East from having access to Veteran's Affairs Health Care, citing it would cost too much.
What Rep. Bentz fails to realize is that taking care of the men and women who fought for freedom in a far off land is part of the cost of war. To not vote for that bill shows me that Bentz hasn't been in the military nor has he talked to any of you who are suffering from the after-effects of those burn pits.
I think it's high time that Oregon's 2nd Congressional District got a veteran to represent us who knows what it means to protect his men and women.
Dr. Joseph Yetter is a military veteran and a medical doctor who will represent all of the district, not just those who gave him big campaign contributions. Oregon's 2nd Congressional District is better with Yetter. So in November remember vote Joe Yetter for Congress and send a fighter to Washington.
Barbara Ann Wright
Pendleton
