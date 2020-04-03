Oregon's prisons and jails make social distancing and hygienic conditions called for during the COVID-19 pandemic extremely difficult, if not impossible.
Public health professionals across the country tell us that the COVID-19 pandemic poses a heightened risk of infection for people who are imprisoned or detained as well as for the staff working in these facilities. This includes staff in Pendleton, Salem, The Dalles and other jails and prisons across Oregon.
Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon correctional management need to follow the recommendations of our public health experts to release the elderly and those with compromised health from our prisons and jails. This release needs to be done without racial discrimination, in a humane way that respects each person’s civil rights.
I'm joining many concerned people asking for nonviolent prisoners, the elderly, and those who are ill and ailing to be released from prisons, jails and detention centers. Once released, adequate testing and self-quarantine are needed. Those who remain imprisoned need sanitary conditions, complete and ongoing information about pandemic policies, and the supplies necessary for personal hygiene and safety.
Mimi Maduro
Mosier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.