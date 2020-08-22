Oregon's wild rivers are legendary for the salmon that swim through them. Yet, summer’s soaring temperatures prompt those of us who love to fish to be concerned about what is happening to the fish. As the summer heat intensifies, the shallow, slow-moving waters behind the four lower Snake River dams push temperatures well above 68 degrees, which is dangerously — fatally — hot for salmon.
Salmon are already in hot water, with some runs collapsing and on the brink of extinction. For our family, a family that has fished the Columbia and its tributaries for generations, forging friendships and priceless memories — and fabulous fish tales — this is an unbearable loss. We relished opportunity to teach our children and grandchildren the joys of fishing, hoping they in turn would do the same for their grandchildren. Now, we might have to imagine our Oregon rivers without salmon at all.
How will we tell the next generation that we squandered such a precious resource because we chose to do nothing to save them?
We have options, but salmon and steelhead don’t have much time. Let’s stop ignoring the dam truth in Oregon. We need a free-flowing Snake River to save our salmon. It’s time for Oregon’s leaders to take the charge. We love our rivers and our salmon, and we vote.
Jenny Fagan
Redmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.