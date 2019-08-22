We understand the fright that some criminal border entry people might be living under in our country, a country that they have entered into without legal permission. Contrary to a televised crying child’s statement, the person who has entered the USA without citizenship or legal permission is now a criminal.
There is no such thing as illegals or undocumented immigrants. An immigrant is a person who has applied and filed the necessary paperwork and is awaiting a legal decision to enter our country.
President Trump independently has been attempting to stop any harm against women and children who want to seek asylum. The number of people seeking a life in our country has been overwhelming. Isn’t it time that we make our southern border more secure like our northern border? Don’t you feel that all Democrats and Republicans should join together to make our southern border secure?
Now, with an executive order, criminal aliens who have crossed into our country and used our government benefits (in many cases) cannot become a citizen and if caught will have a criminal record. It is so hateful of the media to publicize a child crying for their parent and not say anything about what is legal or illegal. Shame on the media.
Obama and George W. Bush all used the same methods to deport. Only now the mass of aliens at our border require more actions and possibly personal consequences, such as removing children from their families. No one likes the thought of losing one’s child(ren) and especially if there is no proof or documentation tying the child(ren) to the adults.
If I were to throw stones, those stones would firmly hit all who do not stop criminal entry into our country at the southern border. It is so inhumane to have previously allowed criminal entry, which now creates a rush to our border by people who believe that America has an open pocketbook waiting for them inside America, as well as citizenship for their babies. Those stones would also hit every Democrat and Republican who support open borders as well as sanctuary cities who keep providing more than initial humanitarian aid to those criminal aliens until they can be returned to their countries.
Our northern border is working; let’s stand together and make the southern border work as well.
Patricia Maier
Hermiston
