It appears the Pendleton city manager has decided to deal with the issue of the surplus handicapped vans sitting in the parking lot at city hall. After much criticism and embarrassment forcing a push for construction of a $3 million bus barn for storage, you’ll notice those surplus vans have mysteriously vanished.
That’s something positive to report. Perhaps the city will save a few shekels on insurance. It’s time for some kudos. Or is it? Those sneaky devils at city hall have simply moved them to the Public Works storage yard near Washington School. You’d think that since these vehicles seem to be so valuable that construction for indoor storage in a bus barn has been approved, they’d put them inside the Public Work's warehouse along with the old Eighth Street Bridge, its last reported location.
Don’t fret, though, according to the mayor, the latest van purchased was needed as a replacement for one that was worn out. Besides, it was payed for with a grant from the state of Oregon, as is most of the cost of the bus barn. He continues to stress that those grant expenditures don’t cost us. How is that possible when they are derived from our taxes? These grants don’t come automatically, someone has to write the request. Who pays them? Why do we keep and insure worn out vans, if that’s really the case, that just sit idle? Out of site, out of mind seems to be the latest tool in city hall’s bag of tricks.
City management has decided to use a government program intended to expand public transportation to construct a bus barn rather than expand bus service to a seven day a week schedule that would better serve the public. The only thing this proposed plan will accomplish is expanding the fuel bill and adding another building to the maintenance backlog.
The city council is letting the public decide whether to ban the use of psilocybin, those psychedelic mushrooms approved in the last general election. Why do you suppose they are not letting the public vote on whether to build a $3 million bus barn up at the airport?
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
