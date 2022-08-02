It appears the Pendleton city manager has decided to deal with the issue of the surplus handicapped vans sitting in the parking lot at city hall. After much criticism and embarrassment forcing a push for construction of a $3 million bus barn for storage, you’ll notice those surplus vans have mysteriously vanished.

That’s something positive to report. Perhaps the city will save a few shekels on insurance. It’s time for some kudos. Or is it? Those sneaky devils at city hall have simply moved them to the Public Works storage yard near Washington School. You’d think that since these vehicles seem to be so valuable that construction for indoor storage in a bus barn has been approved, they’d put them inside the Public Work's warehouse along with the old Eighth Street Bridge, its last reported location.

