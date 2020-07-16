It surprises me when the East Oregonian publishes letters from outside its market area that are critical of ag enterprises in our area. A letter from someone in Milwaukie regarding the dairies in Boardman, in this case. This person went on a rant about all the damage that a large enterprise does to the environment. No facts were presented to back up these claims.
One would think that the East Oregonian is against farms and ranches in Eastern Oregon based on their size.
Mike Mehren
Hermiston
