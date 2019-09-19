The Patient Rights Act, S. 1993, now in Senate committee, is designed to thwart abortion/Provider Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment (POLST)/Advanced Directive/Assisted Aid in Dying. It will force hospitals to push advanced technology (full code) from conception to grave or else the hospital will be penalized for one year in not receiving federal dollars, which will shut them down.
Be aware, advanced technology cannot fix the demented brain. Advanced technology can even bring on dementia, i.e., prolonged general anesthesia, ICU, etc. Without a functioning brain, living “good enough” becomes existing poorly. To force the frail elderly, especially demented, through unwanted surgeries and rehab is cruel.
Say No to becoming a “live donor” to fuel the medical system coffers; say No to being warehoused in a locked-down, notoriously understaffed (unsafe) facility at $92,000+ a year; say No to ending up on Medicaid (63% of U.S. elders currently) with costs that could be passed on to your adult children as collateral once the Filial Recovery Act is activated (ready to launch in 34 states, Oregon included, when states no longer can afford the many elders on its rolls).
The Patient Rights Act is about opportunistic greed and is a political backlash to current law. Contact your senator now; say No to S. 1993.
Beverly Montgomery
Newberg
