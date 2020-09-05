Saturday, Aug. 29, was my Selma moment. I watched as a group of peaceful protesters gathered together to be a voice of awareness to the longstanding injustice and lack of respect toward certain groups of citizens across the country.
The peaceful protesters were met by counterprotester voices of hate, racism and disruption. Unlike in Selma, the gathering of those advocating for the basic right that all persons be treated as equals, the opposition came not from law enforcement sworn to serve and protect, but from fellow citizens. The counterprotesters were chanting, "All lives matter."
I agree, and I believe the folks marching for Black Lives Matter would agree that all lives do matter. But history has shown, and unfortunately is currently stoked by the divisiveness and vitriol coming out of Washington, that nationally, persons of color and others including indigenous, Latino, and those of differing sexual orientation have been, and continue to be, disproportionately marginalized and treated unfairly.
We must resolve to educate ourselves on these issues and not simply react and devolve into the chaos we have seen in demonstrations and riots of the past and as we now see in Portland.
I commend the Black Lives Matter organizers who reached out to Pendleton police for advice on how to manage the event appropriately, and to the speakers for their effort to inform and build awareness of these important issues. I also commend the Pendleton police officers who professionally managed a challenging situation, and the East Oregonian for their balanced coverage.
Chuck Wood
Pendleton
