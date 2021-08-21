On behalf of our group of entrepreneurs who recently spent a day in Pendleton learning from your community of makers, thank you. Each year over the past decade we choose a different region of the U.S. to explore the entrepreneurial ecosystem, gain insight into the challenges of starting and growing companies, and seeking to learn the "secret sauce" of building not only strong enterprises but great communities.
Our experience in Pendleton was amazing. Kristen Dollarhide and her colleagues at Travel Pendleton went above and beyond to help us connect to the amazing makers of Pendleton. We were enthralled by the stories of your entrepreneurs, their dedication to craftsmanship and their genuine openness to share advice, insight and wisdom with our aspiring entrepreneurs. What we came to understand is the power of a community that works together, that values and invests its energy in the legacy of a place while forging a hopeful future through passion, hard work and vision. From legacy companies to those in earlier stages of development, we saw a commitment to excellence, integrity and service that was inspirational.
Pendleton and Eastern Oregon are special — we could sense it in every interaction and conversation. We have never felt as welcomed as we did during our time in your wonderful community. Please accept our thanks and appreciation for an exceptional experience.
