It is true — I did give an emotional plea to the Pendleton Development Commission on behalf of the Pendleton Children’s Center.
I have spent years working in this field, so I believe the creation of a high-quality childcare center could reduce many of the negative effects resulting from the issues Pendleton faces today. Research shows an investment in our children has a high rate of return. A return experienced in increased capacity and of course money saved.
This project was recently referred to as a “golden opportunity.” I could not have said it better myself. In fact, I think I will continue to refer to it as such. It is a golden opportunity for the children, families, employers and, ultimately, the city of Pendleton and the surrounding area.
You could look at this project as the next welfare program because we are seeking assistance for a vulnerable and underserved population. I, however, have studied welfare and poverty and there is no other time in a person’s life when poverty is more detrimental to health and well-being outcomes than in the first five years.
I see this golden opportunity as a welfare-reducing program because children who participate in high-quality childcare programs not only experience healthier outcomes but experience a 26% reduced likelihood of receiving government assistance in the future (First Five Years Fund).
One of the main reasons there are so many job openings is not a shortage of workers, but a shortage of child care. It is not unrealistic to believe we will find people to fill our positions. When you have a business with strong values and the drive to do better people won’t just fill positions, they will willingly go to work to be a part of something special.
When you look out into your community and identify a problem, injustice, questionable spending or see room for improvement, you have options. You can complain by sending an endless barrage of narrow-perspective letters to the editor.
Or, you can choose to do better. Identify not just the problems, but seek solutions and create change. Fight for what is right and for those who cannot do so themselves. Put some walk behind your talk.
I prefer the latter. I will continue to share my emotional plea in hopes to create this golden opportunity, but what I won’t do is spend any more time writing about this in a letter to the editor. I prefer to use my energy to help Pendleton with my actions as I believe this to be a transformational opportunity for so many.
If anyone would like to know more about the purpose or mission of Pendleton Children's Center, or contact information we have a website and a Facebook page.
Brittney Jackson
Pendleton
