Oversight is one of the Pendleton City Council's most important functions. Periodic monitoring of city departments by the council is essential to preclude waste and abuse of taxpayer funding. Any lapse, though unintentional, can be quite costly or have an unnecessary adverse effect on residents.
When our street, Southwest 32nd, was overlaid the installation of handicapped ramps was required. At one intersection, two ramps were constructed on each corner, eight in all. When city hall was queried as to why, an Oregon Department of Transportation requirement, which ultimately proved to be untrue, was their response.
Though this was presented to my council representative, he showed little interest in following up because the damage had already been done. Extra labor and twice the concrete were required to complete the job.
Management of the city's public transportation program seems to follow the same pattern. Elite Taxi feels they need a larger office and are unhappy with their on-street parking situation. The city's planning department, at the same time, is reducing the requirement for off-street parking for new construction.
The owner of Elite Taxi claims the company only uses two buses and two handicapped vans on a daily basis, yet the transportation manager has pushed through the purchase of so many extra vehicles that the city manager has convinced the city council we must spend more than $3 million to build a bus barn just to store the extra vehicles, some simply worn out.
Seems accountability is not a real issue with Pendleton city government.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.