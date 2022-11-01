Oversight is one of the Pendleton City Council's most important functions. Periodic monitoring of city departments by the council is essential to preclude waste and abuse of taxpayer funding. Any lapse, though unintentional, can be quite costly or have an unnecessary adverse effect on residents.

When our street, Southwest 32nd, was overlaid the installation of handicapped ramps was required. At one intersection, two ramps were constructed on each corner, eight in all. When city hall was queried as to why, an Oregon Department of Transportation requirement, which ultimately proved to be untrue, was their response.

