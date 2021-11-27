This change in direction came to light in a casual conversation with an anonymous source familiar with the inter-workings of city hall one morning during coffee hour at the Rainbow Cafe. It’s one of the few places in town, along with Zimmerman’s, where you can get the latest news before it’s two or three days old.
This new concept being discussed will limit all future discretionary spending to projects deemed beneficial to nearly all residents. As an example, a project that’s received no publicity, but is sure to improve the quality of life for all residents including the homeless, is the replacement of those old vintage looking lampposts on Main Street with brand new vintage looking lampposts that appears to be identical except for the light bulbs. Evidently simply replacing the old bulbs just won’t achieve the desired results.
In a thoughtful approach, since those new lampposts run $6,000 a pop, our public works director has elected to shield taxpayers from any undue financial strain by replacing only four a year, limiting overall costs to $24,000 annually. Considering the size of current budget, city officials feel the additional cost is of no consequence, just a drop in the bucket.
Hopefully, the current wave of inflation won’t upset the schedule.
Another project that’s gaining great favor with the Pendleton Development Commission's assistant executive director is construction of some sort of "gate to the city" setup on both east and west entrances to the city, with an additional gate at the intersection of South Main Street and Goodwin Avenue. The PDC feels these proposed gates are essential due to the complexity of navigating our city’s streets and are needed to guide both residents and visitors alike though blighted areas to our downtown area.
These two projects in themselves are positive proof that city management and the various committees and commissions appointed by the mayor are truly in tune with the needs of the general public and will finally put to rest, once-and-for-all, that undeserved reputation for frivolous spending.
Rick Rhode
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.