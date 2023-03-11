For a city the size of Pendleton to spend $40 million to 50 million on the seasonal sport complex proposed by the Round-Up City Development Corp. based solely on 50 positive responses to a survey is not what anyone could honestly consider overwhelming community support as claimed.
It sounds like a reality check is in order. Why? Poor streets continue to be the top issue with city planners already admitting they don’t have adequate funding to properly rebuild Northwest Despain Avenue. Blue Mountain Community College, an important asset to the community, is experiencing financial difficulties. Additional funding for the Farm II project will be required from the state. The city already is donating nearly $400 of property for that project.
Here we have an opportunity to improve assets already available.
The entire grant received from the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners and more will most likely be required just to purchase the property for the project. Do we really need to start over with a new $40 million to $50 million sports complex? Similar projects have started and are planned in Hermiston using a similar county grant and available city/school district assets at a fraction of the cost. A different approach to consider would be for RCDC, the city of Pendleton and the Pendleton School District to work together on a project that would use assets already available. Do we really need to start over?
City hall has been operating much too long viewing the state and federal coffers as an endless supply of cash. The recent end to the federal subsidies to the state for senior and handicapped transportation and COVID-19 relief is just the the beginning.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
