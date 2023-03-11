Editor's Note

For a city the size of Pendleton to spend $40 million to 50 million on the seasonal sport complex proposed by the Round-Up City Development Corp. based solely on 50 positive responses to a survey is not what anyone could honestly consider overwhelming community support as claimed.

It sounds like a reality check is in order. Why? Poor streets continue to be the top issue with city planners already admitting they don’t have adequate funding to properly rebuild Northwest Despain Avenue. Blue Mountain Community College, an important asset to the community, is experiencing financial difficulties. Additional funding for the Farm II project will be required from the state. The city already is donating nearly $400 of property for that project.

