Almost three weeks ago, the Wall Street Journal published an article ("Hollywood Renews Love for Westerns," March 8, 2021) that holds promise for Pendleton.
Pendleton has it all — the Round-Up, the historic downtown, the underground tour and, yes, the Cozy Rooms. The town is surrounded by cattle ranches, fields of wheat, and not far away the sheep that helped give rise to the Pendleton Woolen Mills.
Your older readers may remember "Sky King," the radio and TV show that featured an airplane landing on the ranch. Pendleton is close, with an airport and a budding drone business. It is time for Pendleton to be featured on the big screen or a streaming service. Paramount’s "Yellowstone" has been a success. Why not Pendleton?
For any questions, I can be reached at Kent.Hughes@wilsoncenter.org, Kent.H.Hughes@gmail.com, or by phone at 202-320-9078.
Kent Hughes
Bethesda, Maryland
