The Pendleton School Board needs a strong leader dedicated our children’s success. That’s why Patrick Gregg deserves your vote for Position 7.
I met Patrick soon after he and his wife, Jill, moved to Pendleton to start their family 12 years ago. Patrick is invested in the education of his three children and is committed to ensuring all children in Pendleton have opportunities for success.
As an attorney/partner with Corey, Byler & Rew, LLP, Patrick understands the importance of information gathering, listening to others, and becoming well informed before developing an opinion. He is a team player who values learning from others, and knows how to keep a level head and even keel during challenging conversations.
As a father, Patrick also understands the many challenges our students, school staff, and parents endured during extreme learning conditions throughout the pandemic. He has spoken with school staff who devoted themselves to providing a quality education outside the classroom and helping students transition back to “normal,” all the while trying to preserve their own mental health.
As a school board member, Patrick will dedicate himself to fully engaging with the other board members, district administration, and constituents throughout Pendleton so that he’s aware of what’s important to students and staff.
Patrick understands the value of an education, and the opportunities it affords students; that strong educators are critical in our children’s success; and that Pendleton schools are the heart of our community.
Please vote for Patrick Gregg for Position 7 of the Pendleton School Board.
Casey White-Zollman
Pendleton
