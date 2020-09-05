I attended the peaceful BLM protest on Saturday, Aug. 29, for a variety of reasons, but mostly to stand up against all racism. My years of coaching at Nixyaawwii Community School has shown me that racism does exist and is a cancer on our society.
I was not there to loot or cause damage to any businesses. I am not a terrorist or anti-police, but I strongly believe that our political system has major flaws too long to list in a letter limited to 250 words. I personally know that the organizers wanted nothing but peace and awareness for all who attended. It was my first protest and I knew there were going to be counterprotesters so, like any father, I had some concerns for the safety of my daughters, who attended and spoke at the rally.
I am actually writing to commend the police officers that were there to protect all of us. They were very professional and I personally witnessed them step in before violence broke out, even when facing armed men. Those aggressive actions came from counterprotesters, while carrying and pointing guns at our group. We are all fortunate that we have police here in our area that do things the right way, and a chief of police that welcomes change to a system that needs to be fixed.
If all police departments behaved and acted as our police forces in our area did on Aug. 29, there would be no need for protest.
Jeremy Maddern
Pendleton
