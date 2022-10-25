Recently my membership (Pendleton Professional Firefighters Association IAFF Local 2296) was contacted by Susan Bower. She informed us that she is coming up on the end of her campaign for Umatilla County commissioner.
One of her focuses for her campaign and for her potential position as a Umatilla County commissioner is public safety. She conveyed the need for our county and the communities within to keep up with current and future growth and development. This to her also means keeping up with the demands that are put on our public safety departments and agencies (i.e. law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services, dispatch, etc.).
It was extremely refreshing to hear someone of influence coming to us with an understanding that we are doing the best we can with what we have, but also knowing at some point what we have may not keep up with what is coming.
Obviously there is skepticism with politics among my members, but I must add that Susan has not only been talking the talk, but has also been walking the talk.
She has arranged for ride along opportunities with first responders within our county, and has already participated in some of those. These actions speak louder than words, and it is these actions and efforts that have gained our support for Susan Bower as the next Umatilla County commissioner.
Pendleton Professional Firefighters Association is proud to endorse Susan Bower as the next county commissioner, and we urge anyone who supports public safety to do the same.
Jared Uselman
Pendleton
