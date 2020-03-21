For a town this size there needs to be more than one taxi company, especially Elite. They tell you 20 minutes every time you call, no matter what, and it usually takes at least 45 minutes. There is one particular driver/dispatcher that is the worst.
I would like to know why there can't be a little competition, which would seriously help those of us that depend on taxis to get around town. I would like the mayor to know how bad their service is. They know they are the only game in town and maybe need some competition.
One of the drivers is so rude to talk to on the phone and even worse in person. If you call back to make sure they haven't missed you, he gets mad at you. Seriously, this taxi business in town needs better customer service since we are at their mercy. I don't think they care.
Tina Hunsinger
Pendleton
