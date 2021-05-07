Please accept this letter of recommendation for Briana Spencer, who is running for Position 7 on the Pendleton School Board. We first met 14 years ago, when I was teaching math and environmental studies for Nixyaawii Community School.
As with a number of Nixyaawii students, we have kept in contact over the years. Briana has faced, addressed, organized in support of diversity and traditional values, and in the course of time, has overcome many challenges. Having the opportunity to see her come into maturity and leadership has been the kind of positive experience that causes educators to especially value friendship with those first met in the classroom.
One attribute I identify with Briana is her persistence — her constant commitment. She also has worked hard to gain substantial experience in the education arena, having served on the CTUIR’s Education & Training Committee, the Washington State Indian Education Association, and the Nixyaawii Community School Board.
The Pendleton School Board needs involvement from a successful Tribal member who leads the way and has life experiences that echo the challenging lives that many Tribal students live. Please join me in supporting Briana Spencer for this important position.
Janet Ebaugh
Coulee Dam, Washington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.