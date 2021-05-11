Briana Spencer has the qualities of an effective and caring leader. She has a passion for helping others that is evident by her many volunteer efforts throughout our region. Our schools need someone like Briana to help create that shift in the belief that all voices matter.
She has utilized her life experiences to become an outstanding advocate for youths and to address the needs of our community. We are very proud of her organizational abilities and the way she inspires us all to be better humans.
Please join us in voting for Briana for Pendleton School District Board Member, Position 7.
Robby and Wendy Bill
Pendleton
