It is my pleasure to welcome the Arnold family to Pendleton, in reference to the Dec. 29, 2020, East Oregonian article "The Purple Unicorns of Pendleton."
I have always been proud to live in a town that is so warm and welcoming and I'm sure, once we can get out and socialize again, you will be anxious to meet them in person. I have known Emily for 18 years and I know she and her family will be an asset to Pendleton.
Alice Hepburn, president
PFLAG Pendleton
