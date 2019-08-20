The possibility of an economic downturn is well worth addressing, and thank you to the Republican senators with the courage and integrity to make the case.
Oregon is in a very bad situation. Although the economy here is at least viable (and at least statistically improving), it is seriously compromised by the Public Employees’ Retirement System. PERS, designed and controlled by the people who benefit from it, is the single greatest threat to economic stability in this state. It’s upside down regarding cash flow and the commitments continue to grow.
These feckless progressive supermajorities and openly malfeasant governor continue to create and chase tax increase opportunities to address the problem and continue to push for expanded funding for education. Oregon’s system is one of the most expensive and poorest performing public education systems in the entire U.S. The public education system is also one of the major funding sources for PERS.
Thankfully, we’re getting “cage free” chickens by 2024. Eggs and meat will cost a lot more while PERS continues to grow like a cancer. Enjoy the progressive supermajorities while you can. Soon they’ll run out of everyone else’s money to spend and we’ll hit a major recession.
Maybe by 2024 our K-12 education system can make spelling “cage free” a literacy benchmark for a high school diploma. It could happen: We’re 48th of 50.
Joe Bullard
Scio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.