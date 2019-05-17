Friday's East Oregonian had an article about our legislators wanting to keep half of the Oregon kicker to fix some highways and bridges. Whoa, does anyone remember when Oregon passed a total of three cents a gallon gas tax to pay for bridge repair? Where did that money go? By the way, the tax is still there.
Oregon is run, for the most part, by incompetent people in almost every department. Whenever there is a scandal, the scandal has coverups, lies, misinformation or spin. The day after it is reported, out comes an article about PERS.
PERS is the scapegoat for everything wrong with Oregon. Oregon is corrupt, breaks federal laws and thumbs their nose at federal law. Good luck when we go bankrupt.
Roesch Kishpaugh
Pendleton
