We the undersigned retired Morrow County commissioners, having 24 years combined experience serving as Morrow County commissioners and more than 164 years as lifelong residents of Morrow County, enthusiastically endorse Joel Peterson for the position of Morrow County commissioner.
The Peterson family has a long history serving the residents of all of Morrow County. Joel’s grandfather served as county judge and was an original organizer of the Port of Morrow.
Joel knows the county from the Blue Mountains in the south as a generational cattle rancher, to mid-county as an operating wheat farmer, to north county as a family involved in irrigated agriculture. This countywide involvement in multiple areas of agriculture gives Joel knowledge of the agriculture needs throughout Morrow County.
Joel is a leader who puts others in the best position to succeed, and as a commissioner would do this by letting well-skilled county staff use their expertise to the fullest, while providing guidance and transparent policies rather than a forceful hand.
He will be a thoughtful deliberator at the county court, will always be prepared, will be inclusive of all views and will work for the success of all residents of Morrow County.
Joel has years of experience serving as president on countywide organizations, including Morrow County Planning Commission, Bank of Eastern Oregon, Valby Lutheran Church, MC Wheat League, Jordan Elevator Corp., ICABO, the school board and the lone School Foundation, as well as serving on the budget committees for the Port of Morrow and lone Fire Department. This extensive list of community service gives Joel unique and broad-based experiences all across Morrow County, and the tools necessary to be an exceptional commissioner for Morrow County to keep Morrow County moving in the right direction, deal with new challenges and keep the Morrow County economy growing.
Please vote Joel Peterson for Morrow County commissioner.
LeAnn Rea, Heppner
John Wenholz, Irrigon
Raymond Grace, Heppner
