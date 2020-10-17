I strongly encourage the voters of Morrow County to vote for Joel Peterson as Morrow County commissioner. Joel has the experience, temperament, attitude, and work ethic that the county commission requires.
Joel is a lifelong resident of Morrow County. He makes his living from a multi-generation farm. He understands the economy of Morrow County. He has been an involved resident serving many years on the county planning commission. He also served as a director for various civic and professional organizations. He has been a proponent of a strong education system in the area. He gets it. He understands the intricacies of living and working in Morrow County.
My experience with Joel comes primarily through his time as a director for BEO Bancorp and Bank of Eastern Oregon. Joel has served as board chair in previous years. He is currently chair of the Funds Management committee, and serves on the loan and compensation committees. In all interactions with Joel, he is honest, forthright, intelligent, thoughtful, and a stickler for details.
Joel is rarely the loudest voice in the room, but when he speaks, whatever he says, is worth hearing. He possesses great common sense and has earned the respect of his fellow directors, as well as the bank employees. He has been a visionary in helping Bank of Eastern Oregon grow from three branches in 1993, when he joined the board, to the 20 branches and four loan offices of 2020.
I have no doubt he will serve Morrow County in like manner, with honesty, integrity, professionalism, vision and with common sense, which sadly isn’t so common these days.
Please join me in voting for Joel Peterson, Morrow County commissioner.
Jeff Bailey
Heppner
