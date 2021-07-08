Before Confederated Umatilla Journal newspaper editor Wil Phinney recently retired, he announced he would be doing "consultancy" work for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation after his retirement. This statement raises some legitimate questions and comment on being a consultant to the tribe. For example, what is the CTUIR policy and procedure for obtaining the status and role of being a consultant to the tribe?
There is nothing in the CTUIR personnel policies and procedures manual about consultant employee positions. The manual is the guiding document for all tribal employment issues, e.g. job descriptions, pay, work hours, lines of supervision, etc.
In my opinion, when a tribal employee voluntarily retires they need to make a clean break from the tribe and not try to hang around as a consultant. The CTUIR has an excellent retirement plan for its employees.
How many CTUIR tribal members that retired from the tribe are now in a consulting position? To the best of my knowledge — none. In the recent May 2021 tribal newspaper Phinney wrote, as a consultant, an article that the current editor, or other current staffer, could easily have written. Thus, this is an obvious waste of tribal funds.
Bob Shippentower
Pendleton
