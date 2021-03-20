I am writing this in response to the recent front-page East Oregonian article on Wil Phinney's tenure as the editor of the Confederated Umatilla Journal.
First of all, Debra Croswell, former deputy executive director of the tribal administration, and now the executive managing director of Cayuse Holdings, does not speak for the tribal community ("Phinney put in the time to earn the respect of the tribal community").
I never did respect Phinney's work as CUJ editor because he always provided biased, one-sided, feel-good reporting clearly in favor of the tribal government. However, when situations arose that were genuinely and legitimately newsworthy, but wherein the tribal administration was at fault, Phinney simply covered up the situation, and refused to write about the situation.
For example, several years ago, Croswell, Phinney and then-CUJ Publisher Chuck Sams were sued in tribal court by a former tribal member employee for including her confidential personal information in a front-page story. At the time, I was a member of the Board of Trustees, and I advised them to write a general article on the situation since it was a matter of the tribal public record (tribal public court), and in the spirit of transparency. However, they refused to, and eventually the employee forced Phinney, etc., to financially settle the case.
Another example of a cover-up was not too long ago; a situation arose at our CTUIR-owned resort casino wherein tribal member customers were being unilaterally banned from the business on allegations of misconduct, without due process. This situation was common knowledge in our community, but the CUJ, under the editorship of Phinney, refused to report on this newsworthy situation because it might make the tribe "look bad."
Also, a directly related issue on Phinney's editorship concerns tribal members' right to free speech. Twice Phinney and Sams denied my free speech rights because of the content of what I wrote. Specifically, I pointed out that tribally owned Cayuse Technologies, now Cayuse Holdings, for years was failing to contribute to the overall tribal operating budget.
At the time, Sams was the chair of the board of directors of Cayuse, and they obviously did not like my mild criticism of Cayuse, so they retaliated by unjustifiably denying my free speech rights. I had to hire an attorney, and the situation was resolved before going to court.
It is obvious that Phinney now fancies himself an "expert" on tribal issues, and probably even considers himself an elder statesman on tribal issues. However, I do wish him well in his retirement.
Bob Shippentower
Pendleton
