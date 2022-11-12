I am writing this letter to express my concern with the recall of two of the current Morrow County commissioners. I have personally known Commissioner Melissa Lindsay for my entire life.

I was a coworker with her for many years. Missy is one of the hardest-working women I know and puts herself 100% into any job she takes on. I understand that with any person in authority, everyone may not agree 100% with the decisions made by these individuals, but they were elected by their peers to be in these positions. I feel like in this day and age, people are so eager to jump on the bandwagon with others to tear people down instead of lifting them up.

