I am writing this letter to express my concern with the recall of two of the current Morrow County commissioners. I have personally known Commissioner Melissa Lindsay for my entire life.
I was a coworker with her for many years. Missy is one of the hardest-working women I know and puts herself 100% into any job she takes on. I understand that with any person in authority, everyone may not agree 100% with the decisions made by these individuals, but they were elected by their peers to be in these positions. I feel like in this day and age, people are so eager to jump on the bandwagon with others to tear people down instead of lifting them up.
From what I have come to understand about the ones who are asking for this recall, it seems to stem from a personal relationship with certain people being fired from positions they held in the county. I don't claim to know what actually occurred, but as most people should know, there are certain things that cannot be disclosed for the benefit of that particular employee. It is the law that this information be kept confidential. It wasn't that they didn't disclose what happened, it was that they couldn't disclose certain information.
The county commissioners are the executive body for the county. It is the responsibility of the commissioners to oversee the county's management and administration, representing county interests at the state and federal level, to participate in long-range planning, and managing the county budget and finances. These commissioners have demonstrated their ability to do just that. They are doing what the county needs them to do. Just because you don't agree with their decision is not a reason to recall them.
Commissioner Lindsay works with the citizens of this county to keep the quality of life you expect. I ask you to think of the picture as a whole when it comes time to vote on this recall. Please join me in supporting Commissioner Lindsay. People need to remember: The grass is not always greener on the other side. Be careful what you wish for as it may just come true.
Dawna Dougherty
Heppner
