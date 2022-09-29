The United States of America is the name of my country. That name implies unity among the people of this country. It is a generality since individuals find their own identity in the paths they choose to follow. I have been an optimist most of my life because of the ideal of the concepts democracy is based on. My optimism has dimmed in the past six years.
Continuation of our democracy depends on high ideals. This country was founded on the rule of law and has survived due to adherence to the laws determined over the last 200-plus years. Certainly there have been many missteps in our history, but times and customs have evolved to create a system that responds to the societal evolutionary changes we have confronted.
A true patriot would love this country, differences and all, in hopes the citizens can all benefit equally from the continuation of the system that has developed to govern our country. A true patriot would discuss and learn from differing viewpoints and broaden their mindset.
Our sitting representative, Cliff Bentz, has done nothing for his constituents — he has only voted for his party. He has not supported women, veterans, elderly people, education, the climate, anything you can name … he has voted no so often that it does no good to wonder about his votes when important issues come before the house for votes. As a woman, he has done me harm, emotionally and potentially physically. My health care as a senior is under attack from his party, as is my social security future.
A candidate for governor of our state recently was represented in the Dress-Up Parade by a vehicle flying the Confederate flag. This symbol represents racist values and repression of rights and only represents the losing side in a war many years ago. Why would any reasonable person vote for the restriction of our rights and the racist origins of that flag.
We have become divisive and it is a shame, but I am proud we don’t all follow these shallow fools who pretend to lead as they follow a leader who is shamed by our very rules of law.
Please vote.
Please vote blue.
Colleen Blackwood
Pendleton
