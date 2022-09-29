The United States of America is the name of my country. That name implies unity among the people of this country. It is a generality since individuals find their own identity in the paths they choose to follow. I have been an optimist most of my life because of the ideal of the concepts democracy is based on. My optimism has dimmed in the past six years.

Continuation of our democracy depends on high ideals. This country was founded on the rule of law and has survived due to adherence to the laws determined over the last 200-plus years. Certainly there have been many missteps in our history, but times and customs have evolved to create a system that responds to the societal evolutionary changes we have confronted.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.