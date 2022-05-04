A bond measure for Morrow County Schools will be on the ballot. This bond will pay for important educational and safety upgrades at every school in the district. This is the first bond request from our school district in 20 years. The last bond had very little for Heppner. This bond makes up for that.
We will be improving schools in all communities by adding more secure entries, updating technology, increasing classroom size, basically creating a more efficient learning experience for our children.
All of these improvements allow for growth in every community. There is improved separation, added gym and locker room space. In Heppner the changes allow for a more efficient use of staff and it includes space for services for student; i.e.: CARES, counseling, SRO, etc.
Passing this measure has challenges.
Some see it as costly, which at the onset it appears to be. However, Morrow County is experiencing exponential growth and as we grow the cost of the bond drops dramatically. We saw this with the last bond, which decreased from about $3 per $1,000 of assessed value when the bond was passed to about 75 cents in the last years that it was being paid off. Industry will pay over 48% of this bond and in a few years that number is projected to jump to nearly 70%.
There is opposition from some in the North end. We can’t count on support from Ione as they are not a part of our district. Lexington and Heppner and Ione have with out fail supported the students. We need to do it again. We need to vote.
Please vote for Bond Measure 25-87. This is important for our children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.