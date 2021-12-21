The loss of eight Eastern Oregon wolves to poisoning over the last year is an assault on all things living. It represents an indiscriminate attack on all our wildlife. All wildlife, avian and mammalian, carnivores and scavengers, are put at risk by these selfish acts.
These animals represent important pieces of a healthy, naturally-functioning ecosystem. Their short sighted and illegal extermination threatens the balance and function of that ecosystem.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation supports a balanced approach to wolf recovery and carnivore management. Health, human safety and protection of our local economies is an important part of that balance, as is the maintenance of healthy big-game populations through a transparent, thoughtful and professional management approach. The vilification of wildlife species and these vigilante attacks undermines this management approach.
Wolves and other carnivores serve an important role in maintenance of the health and vitality of our big game populations, as well as the many small carnivores and scavengers that make up our collective wildlife heritage. In addition to playing a role in ecology, predators have long been respected in tribal culture. They are prominent in our stories, coyote being the most famous, but wolves and others play a part in some of those stories handed down for many generations to provide teachings and lessons as examples.
Predators are esteemed as hunters, and often used in tribal members’ Indian names and tribal place names. They are prominent features in our regalia, including sacred eagle feathers, talons, and for some, even the hides and claws of mammalian predators are worn. All of these predators are threatened by indiscriminate acts like poisoning.
We hope the responsible parties are caught and held accountable for their actions and encourage any others contemplating such measures to please reconsider.
Kat Brigham
CTUIR Board of Trustees chair
