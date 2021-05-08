The upcoming Port of Morrow Commission election has three candidates, Jonathon Tallman, John Kilkenny and Rick Weiss, who have all questioned the integrity of some current commissioners regarding conflict of interest.
The conflict of interest revolves around port commissioners that oversee and ratify the Columbia River Enterprise Zone board that distribute tax funds “to their businesses and to their budgets” (Tallman, April 28, 2021). “There is a some sense of distrust in what the Port is doing. When the commissioners are also business owners the potential for conflicts of interest are always present” (Weiss, April 28, 2021).
John Kilkenny is calling for a special legal council at every port meeting, including executive session meetings, to deal with these problems. This is the quality of leadership John Kilkenny will bring to the port.
Windwave Fiber Optics is owned in part by one Morrow County commissioner, two port board members, and the father of port CEO Ryan Neal, a board member of the Columbia River Enterprise Zone. Windwave Fiber Optics has grown from a startup in 2004 to a $20 million company because they do all POM optics. According to ORS 279C 335, “A public improvement contract shall be based on competitive bids.” ORS 279C 365 (4) requires bids “available for public inspection.” The port needs to produce evidence of a competitive bid process of honoring ORS law regarding Windwave Fiber Optics and end special deals for Windwave.
Port-contracted businesses receive up to an 85% tax reduction, which is distributed by Columbia River Enterprise Zone board members. This process is open to conflict of interest, lack of transparency, special interests and cronyism where those that play the game get the money. Amazon in Morrow County uses up to a million gallons of water per day, per campus (four buildings) at 35 cents per thousand, and Boardman businesses pay 84 cents per gallon from water paid for with a $20 million bond financed by the citizens of Boardman. Is there any wonder Amazon intends to double the number of new buildings in Morrow County?
POM has done nothing of consequence for the south end of Morrow County. POM provides jobs but close to three-fourths of the employees live outside of Morrow County and do not contribute to the county tax base.
Make a statement for our heritage, professional integrity and overburdened taxpayers with your vote for Port of Morrow commissioners.
Stuart Dick
Irrigon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.