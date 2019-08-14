An August 3/4, 2019, East Oregonian “Tip of the Hat” editorial complimented the Columbia Development Authority for converting the former Umatilla Army Depot into an economic development powerhouse. The EO forgot to mention that CDA also saved 200 yards of 8½ miles of pristine Oregon Trail ruts crossing the Depot.
A hundred years from now our descendants might wonder what happened to the other 8⅜ miles. It is a story that will likely never be told.
Sam Pambrun
Adams
