A New York state court recently ordered “The Donald” to donate $2 million to several charities as a fine for misusing his own charitable foundation for his own personal business and political benefit. This is just another example of “The Donald” being his usual con man self.
Back in 2016, right before that election, another court ordered “The Donald” to reimburse students at his now-defunct Trump University their tuition fees and other expenses because he failed to provide the professional training he advertised he would. Also, about the same time, even another court ordered “The Donald” to reimburse members at one of his private golf clubs their membership dues, again for failing to provide what he claimed he would. Long story short, he bilked all of these people. Then, to add insult to injury, he tried to play the “victim” in every one of these situations.
This most recent con job was probably the lowest, if that is possible, as he used veterans causes as the basis for raising funds, which he then used to benefit himself via his re-election campaign. And “The Donald” is commander-in-chief? Is it just me, or does anyone else see the hypocrisy here? Remember, “The Donald” evaded, or conned, the military draft back when the Vietnam War was at its height.
Wait. It gets even better. “The Donald” even admitted, among other things, he misused his own charity foundation to pay $10,000 for a 6-foot portrait of ... who else? “The Donald” himself, of course. He also agreed to pay back $11,525 to his foundation, which he improperly and unethically used on sports memorabilia and champagne.
Trump’s foundation will be dissolved and its remaining funds will be split among legitimate charity funds, including City Meals on Wheels, the United Negro College Fund and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Based on his documented record, “The Donald” has a long history of being a con man, and he is not going to change. Nationally elected leaders should be held to a higher ethical bar, and not the bare minimum — which, of course, “The Donald” does not even come close to meeting.
Bob Shippentower
Pendleton
