The liberal socialist-controlled press uses doctored and/or malicious falsehoods to advance their global anti-American agenda. Need evidence?
A recent front page East Oregonian article illustrates the danger of false/fake news: “Solidarity walk focuses on unity.” The writer (one of the very best) and marchers were deceived by fake news. Nathan Philips was not a Vietnam veteran, nor was he mocked by the student that supported President Trump's MAGA vision, nor were the Covington students disrespectful. Video footage illustrates that Philip initiated the confrontation, not the students.
Truth, journalistic integrity and honor matter not to the global left. Disappointingly, the EO has issued no retraction for their false news. America's national news organizations (CNN, CNBC, ABC, CBS, NBC, USA Today, Newsweek, Time, Buzz Feed, major newspapers, the AP, etc.) are nothing more than the communication arm of the present socialist democratic party.
Any person of political merit that supports President Trump’s administration has been ruthlessly attacked by the press and Mueller inquisition. Mueller has unlimited power, unlimited resources, and absolute cover by the national press and media to destroy a duly elected president. Roger Stone is a classic example of the ominous danger of the Mueller inquisition. Stone was targeted by Mueller for one reason: he supports President Trump.
This man posed no threat to anyone. He had no police record. He had cooperated with Mueller's interrogators. How did Mueller treat this Trump supporter? Twenty-nine SWAT team members in full tactical gear with assault weapons, backed by 17 police vehicles, including two armored vehicles, a helicopter overhead and amphibious vehicles in the back, broke into Stone's home at dawn and placed him in shackles. Next Stone will be bankrupted by Mueller's taxpayer-funded lawyers in order to blackmail him into turning on Trump.
This Mueller inquisition is a covert operation with the liberal national press and media. Fake news is deadly to a republic that requires and depends on a fair, objective news media that exercises journalistic integrity. It was no mistake that CNN was on the ground when Roger Stone was taken violently from his home because Mueller can not continue this inquisition without their cover.
To those who support President Trump and his agenda, beware. Without a fair and unbiased press and media, liberty, justice, freedom and our American republic will not endure.
Stuart Dick
Irrigon
