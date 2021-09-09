Watching the anti-vaccine and anti-mask mandate protests around the country, my first impression was, “how selfish.”
As a veteran I thought of the young men and women at Walter Reed Medical Center right now. They are missing a limb, an eye or suffering from whatever atrocity war can provide. They are going to be inconvenienced for the rest of their lives. They will be inconvenienced because of serving us, all of us. Anti-vaxxers and -maskers are so weak that they cannot be inconvenienced. Inconvenienced for a week, a month, or if need be, a year. Really?
I suggest the anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers read the Preamble to the U.S Constitution, especially the part that states to “promote the general welfare.” Vaccinations and mask mandates are not about restricting your freedom but are to “provide for the common defense and promote the general welfare.”
The Preamble to the Constitution is where our Founding Fathers laid out what they wanted to accomplish with the Constitution. The right seems to continually ignore the Preamble to the Constitution and the media never calls them on it. One would think originalists would believe the Preamble to be the most important and significant paragraph of the Constitution. One would think?
Phil Philiben
Bend
