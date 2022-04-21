The Owyhee Canyonlands remain unprotected, leaving this critical landscape vulnerable to the many tracts of lands within and around it being considered for mining proposals as well as the 170,000 active gas leases just north of the Owyhee.
If any of these proposals or leases were to go through, the landscape would be vulnerable to all sorts of pollution: water pollution in the Owyhee River from mine-runoff, light and noise pollution from oil drilling infrastructure and air pollution from both mining and drilling emissions. Ultimately, this land development would lead to habitat fragmentation — a serious threat for the species that call the Canyonlands home.
The Owyhee is part of the sagebrush steppe, a threatened ecosystem that provides habitat for a wide variety of animals and plants. While walking around the 2.5 million acre landscape, you can see California bighorn sheep, greater sage-grouse, Owyhee clover, Packard’s blazing star and so much more.
Apart from wildlife, this remote, expansive place offers endless beautiful views — towering canyons by day, shimmering stars by night — and Indigenous cultural sites to explore and learn from.
We need to protect the Owyhee Canyonlands to ensure this habitat and all it provides will be available for future generations to experience.
Kristine Meader
Portland
