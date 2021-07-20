With our state so angrily divided, I was heartened to learn about the Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act, a collaborative and realistic plan that brings together diverse groups of people to achieve several goals.
Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley introduced this legislation after consulting with Eastern Oregon ranchers, conservation groups, university researchers and government agencies to develop a land management plan that takes into account all stakeholders’ needs.
This act would protect the Owyhee River and over 1 million acres of the beautiful Owyhee Canyonlands, preserving habitat for the greater sage-grouse, bighorn sheep, elk, deer and other wildlife. This area is one of the United States’ most significant remaining stretches of sagebrush steppe, an ecologically unique biome that is home to over two dozen plant species found nowhere else in the world.
The act includes plans for preventing habitat destruction due to encroachment of invasive plant species, as well as strategies to prevent wildfires and support local firefighting efforts.
In addition to these conservation priorities, the Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act creates economic development opportunities for Eastern Oregon communities by supporting the recreation and tourism industry and local ranchers. It also protects the economic and cultural needs of the Burns Paiute Tribe.
This act is a pragmatic effort to both protect public land and spur rural economic development. I urge Rep. Cliff Bentz and Sens. Wyden and Merkley to work to pass this bill, and I encourage Oregonians to voice their support for it.
Regan Fisher
Portland
